'It's so exciting': Tour of new South Elgin Boys and Girls Club gives glimpse of what's to come

Workers install roof panels at the Boys and Girls Club of Elgin's new clubhouse in South Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

The floor pan for the Boys and Girls Club of Elgin's new clubhouse in South Elgin includes a gym in the middle with activity rooms wrapping around the outside. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Work continues at the Boys and Girls Club of Elgin's new clubhouse in South Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Boys and Girls Club of Elgin CEO Cathy Russell gives a tour of the progress at the club's new clubhouse in South Elgin. The plan is for the facility to open by the start of next school year. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Boys and Girls Club of Elgin CEO Cathy Russell couldn't contain her enthusiasm as she addressed a group gathered last week in South Elgin's former public works building to see the progress they've made as the building is transformed into their new clubhouse.

"I freaking love this place," Russell said. "It's so exciting."

Russell walked a group of about 20 board members, local businesses owners and community members around the floor plan and talked about the goals for the club.

"All I see here is opportunity," she said. "There's so much opportunity and so many great things that are gonna happen here.

"I can't wait to see it full of kids."

The 20,000-square-foot facility at 735 Martin Drive will provide daily education, meals and activities for more than 250 children from kindergarten through eighth grade. The layout features a gymnasium in the middle, surrounded by classrooms.

The new location will include a large learning and reading room, a STEM Lab sponsored by DeVry University, an arts and crafts room, a sensory room designed for kids with autism and a separate social and study area for teens.

The club plans to be ready and open in time for the new school year.

South Elgin Village Administrator and BGCE South Elgin board member Steve Super said the location in the central part of town, surrounded by homes, apartments, industrial areas and a park, is ideally suited for what the club will bring. He said the area is a frequent target for spray painting and vandalism.

"Kids got nothing to do," said Super, who himself was a member of the Boys and Girls Club when he was a kid. "So the idea that this is going to be here for them after school and replace boredom. The opportunity they're going to have is going to be transformational for our town. It's going to have a huge impact."

Russell said the first goal of the club is to provide a safe place where kids can get a hot meal and have their basic needs met.

They'll have showers available and a washer and dryer if they need their clothes cleaned. They'll also offer transportation if needed.

After that, the focus shifts to social and emotional learning.

"We know kids aren't going to learn about math or science or any of that if they cannot handle their emotions in a way that is productive," she said. "And then after that, we can really focus on their education."

Russell said the effect of the pandemic on learning over the last couple of years has really put kids behind.

"I can't tell you how many times I've walked into schools recently, and third-graders don't know how to spell their last names," she said. "The literacy programs we're going to offer here have become so important to the club."

After the tour, Russell said seeing the progress was "overwhelming."

"Just seeing it like this is so emotional for me," she said. "I know once it's full of kids, I'm gonna cry like a baby."

Rising costs of the project have boosted the price tag for construction to $4.6 million, up almost $1 million from this time last year. Russell and the group continue to fundraise.

"We've had such great support up to this point," she said. "People believe in what we're doing, and I know we'll get it done."