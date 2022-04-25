Feder: Headline Club to honor Bill Cameron, Dahleen Glanton with Lifetime Achievement Awards

Longtime radio reporter Bill Cameron, who retired last year as dean of Chicago's City Hall press room, and former Chicago Tribune columnist Dahleen Glanton have been named recipients of Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Chicago Headline Club.

They will be honored for their contributions to the profession May 6 at the organization's 45th annual Peter Lisagor Awards dinner at the Union League Club of Chicago. The ceremony will be emceed by Tonya Francisco, host of "Daytime Chicago" on Nexstar Media WGN-Channel 9.

Starting in 1970, Cameron's run as City Hall reporter spanned more than five decades and two radio stations -- first the former WMAQ and then Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM. He retired from WLS in 2021.

Glanton, who joined the Tribune in 1989, served as associate metro editor and Atlanta bureau chief before she became a columnist focusing on issues of race, poverty, violence and social justice. She accepted a buyout from the Tribune in 2021.

