Family robbed at gunpoint in Oak Brook mall parking lot
Updated 4/25/2022 3:33 PM
Oak Brook police are looking for several men suspected of robbing a family Sunday in a parking lot at Oakbrook Center mall.
Police say the robbery happened around 3 p.m. in the lot near the entrance to the Neiman-Marcus department store. An Infinity pulled up to a family of three people -- a man, a woman and a child. Four or five Black men showed a gun through an open window and demanded the family's property.
No injuries were reported.
The Infiniti was a stolen vehicle with blacked-out windows.
Anyone who saw something suspicious, or has information, is asked to call the police at (630) 368-8700 or email Police-TipLine@oak-brook.org.
