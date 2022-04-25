38-year-old Round Lake woman killed in house fire

Authorities have identified a woman who died in a house fire in Round Lake over the weekend.

Nicole Goulding, 38, of Round Lake, likely died from smoke inhalation, Lake County coroner's Chief Deputy Steve Newton said Monday.

Newton said the autopsy was performed Monday morning and the results of tests for toxins and carbon monoxide in Goulding's body are pending.

The fire began in a two-story duplex on the 100 Block of West Providence Lane Saturday morning, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 at around 9:45 a.m. after seeing dark smoke coming from the building's roof, according to the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District.

Goulding was found by firefighters on the second floor of the building and rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where she was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Two dogs also were found in the house, but only one survived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but it appears to have started in the kitchen on the first floor.