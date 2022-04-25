$12.5 million Lotto ticket sold at Elgin store

Somebody who bought a Lotto ticket at Total Liquors in Elgin won $12.5 million on Saturday night.

The store at 823 Summit St. sold a jackpot winner, with the numbers 13-15-28-29-31-44.

An Illinois Lottery news release says it is the largest Lotto jackpot since 2020. It did not say if the winner has claimed the prize.

Per state law, the store will receive a bonus of 1%, or $125,000.