Woman, dog die in Round Lake house fire

A woman and her dog were killed in a Saturday morning house fire in Round Lake.

A neighbor spotted dark smoke coming from the roof of the two-story duplex in the 100 Block of West Providence Lane around 9:45 a.m. and called 911 for help, according to a news release from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and entered the home to extinguish the fire and search for occupants. Crews found a woman on the second floor and transported her to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where she died, according to the release.

Two dogs also were found in the house, but only one survived.

The fire appeared to start in the kitchen on the first floor.

The Greater Round Lake Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the cause alongside the Round Lake Police Department and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, according to the release.