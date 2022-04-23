Elgin hosts second annual autism acceptance event Saturday

Eleven-year-old Alonzo Quinonez, and his sisters, Andrea, 10, and Anna, 7, pose for a photo with Star Wars characters during the second annual Heroes Unite Autism Acceptance event Saturday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Elgin police Sgt. Rick Demierre, and 5-year-old Maximus King of Lakewood, plug their ears as the police siren screeches in the background during the second annual Heroes Unite Autism Acceptance event Saturday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Geoff Boston of South Elgin speaks with Elgin police Sgt. Rick Demierre during a simulated traffic stop at the second annual Heroes Unite Autism Acceptance event Saturday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The plaza in front of the Elgin Police Department filled with people Saturday for the second annual Heroes Unite Autism Acceptance event.

Hundreds of people gathered on a warm, breezy day to experience the sensory areas and try simulated traffic stop scenarios.

The simulations give people with autism a chance to experience being "pulled over" by police while in a stationary vehicle. Police say the interaction may help young people with autism feel more comfortable driving and put them at ease if they get pulled over in real life.

Geoff Boston of South Elgin tried out the simulated traffic stop as Elgin police Sgt. Rick Demierre gave him tips on what to do if, in fact, he was pulled over.

Boston said the simulation helped and made him feel much better about any future interactions.

Among the day's highlights were windblown bubbles, Star Wars characters, and connecting attendees with educational resources.

Eleven-year-old Alonzo Quinonez, and his sisters, Andrea, 10, and Anna, 7, had a chance to snap a photo and pose with a bevy of Star Wars characters.

As sirens screeched in the background, Sgt. Rick Demierre and a smiling 6-year-old Maximus King of Lakewood, plugged their ears with their fingers.