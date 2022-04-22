 

Wing Street closed in Elgin after crash

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/22/2022 8:22 AM

Wing Street between Royal and McLean boulevards in Elgin is closed due to a crash.

The crash was reported by Elgin police at about 8 a.m.

 

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved and the extent of any injuries.

Police are rerouting traffic around the crash site.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 