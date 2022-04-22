Wing Street closed in Elgin after crash
Updated 4/22/2022 8:22 AM
Wing Street between Royal and McLean boulevards in Elgin is closed due to a crash.
The crash was reported by Elgin police at about 8 a.m.
It's unclear how many vehicles were involved and the extent of any injuries.
Police are rerouting traffic around the crash site.
