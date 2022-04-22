Powerball boasts big bounty as it celebrates 30th

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. The estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is $400 million. Associated Press

When Powerball was launched, it was intended to produce bigger top prizes.

As the game caps its 30th anniversary week with a drawing tomorrow, it can boast a jackpot worth $400 million.

The game has more than fulfilled its promise since its first drawing April 22, 1992, had a jackpot estimated at $6 million.

The last time Powerball had a jackpot of $400 million was for the Christmas Day drawing last year.

But players don't have to wait until Christmas to strike it big. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, with the next prize draw today at 9:59 p.m. Tickets are $2 apiece with an option to add $1 for the chance to multiply nonjackpot prizes.

In the past two months, two Powerball players became millionaires in Illinois. On April 16, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Circle K in Marseilles, and on Feb. 12, a $2 million winning ticket was sold at Country Market in Girard.