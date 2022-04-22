 

Man charged with impersonating police to rob St. Charles resident

  • Jeremy Yolich

    Jeremy Yolich

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 4/22/2022 1:10 PM

A 20-year-old Arlington Heights man has been charged with impersonating a police officer to rob an older St. Charles man.

Kane County court records show Jeremy R. Yolich told the 65-year-old man on March 19 that he was arresting him for sexual solicitation of a minor. He bound the victim's hands behind his back with plastic zip ties, took his debit card, and used it to buy $2,648 worth of shoes online, according to the charges filed Wednesday.

 

On March 23, Yolich knocked on the front and rear doors of the victim's residence and shined a flashlight through his windows, the charges allege.

Yolich is being held on $100,000 bail at the Kane County jail. He is charged with one count of robbery of a person 60 or older; three counts of false impersonation of a police officer; robbery; use of a forged debit or credit card; and unlawful restraint, all felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

