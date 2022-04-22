Feder: Marquee to launch 'The Reporters' with Bob Sirott

You won't see Ben Bentley and his cadre of cigar-chomping scribes from the original "Sports Writers" show, but get ready for a 2022 homage to the venerable Chicago sports roundtable.

Starting May 1, Marquee Sports Network will launch "The Reporters," a half-hour weekly show featuring a rotating panel of Chicago media members, airing at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.

Bob Sirott, morning host on Nexstar Media news/talk WGN 720-AM, will appear as a regular contributor, but no word yet on other talent for the show.

Premiering as "The Sportswriters" on WGN in 1975 (with Bentley, Bill Jauss, Bill Gleason and George Langford), the original radio show inspired the long-running "Sports Writers on TV."

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.