 

Feder: Marquee to launch 'The Reporters' with Bob Sirott

  • The Reporters

    The Reporters

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 4/22/2022 6:33 AM

You won't see Ben Bentley and his cadre of cigar-chomping scribes from the original "Sports Writers" show, but get ready for a 2022 homage to the venerable Chicago sports roundtable.

Starting May 1, Marquee Sports Network will launch "The Reporters," a half-hour weekly show featuring a rotating panel of Chicago media members, airing at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.

 

Bob Sirott, morning host on Nexstar Media news/talk WGN 720-AM, will appear as a regular contributor, but no word yet on other talent for the show.

Premiering as "The Sportswriters" on WGN in 1975 (with Bentley, Bill Jauss, Bill Gleason and George Langford), the original radio show inspired the long-running "Sports Writers on TV."

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 