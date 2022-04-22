 

23-year-old Elgin man killed in Hoffman Estates crash

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/22/2022 8:53 AM

The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified a 23-year-old Elgin man killed in a crash that injured three others Tuesday in Hoffman Estates.

Authorities said Jose Gomez was the driver of a BMW that collided with a Lexus at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Golf and Sutton roads.

 

The driver and a passenger in the Lexus were also injured as well as a passenger in the car Gomez was driving.

They were transported to Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and released, according to police.

