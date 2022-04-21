Two congressional candidates removed from ballot due to petition problems

Congressional candidates in two largely suburban races were removed from the June 28 primary ballot because of petition objections.

The Illinois State Board of Elections on Thursday disqualified John Elleson, an Arlington Heights Republican in the 9th District, and Kimball Ladien, a Chicago Republican running in the 5th District.

Elleson was removed from ballot consideration because his petition lacked enough valid signatures.

The decision leaves incumbent Democrat Jan Schakowsky of Evanston and Republican Max Rice of Northbrook as the only candidates in the 9th, which was redrawn for the 2022 election and includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

Ladien was removed from the ballot for several reasons. He broke state election law by notarizing his own statement of candidacy, he incorrectly identified the seat he was seeking as a Cook County Board post on some pages, and he improperly included a reference to his medical degree on the paperwork, election officials said.

The rulings leaves Malgorzata McGonigal of North Barrington and Tommy Hanson of Chicago as the GOP candidates in the race. Incumbent Mike Quigley is the lone Democratic candidate in the 5th, which now cuts diagonally through Cook and Lake counties between Chicago's Near North Side and the Barrington area.

A decision is still pending regarding a complaint about Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider's candidate petition in the 10th District.

Two Lake Forest residents allege Schneider didn't live at the Highland Park address he listed as his home and should be disqualified from the ballot as a result.

Schneider has been in the process of moving to a Highland Park house he and his wife had built. The couple sold their Deerfield home in January, a spokesman has said.

The Highland Park house didn't receive a certificate of occupancy until mid-March, after Schneider submitted his candidate papers with the Highland Park address to the state and weeks after he began gathering signatures, records indicate.

Schneider insists the right address was on the documents because he no longer intended to live in Deerfield. His campaign has pointed to previous cases in which the intent of a candidate to have a permanent home in a city and the abandonment of a previous home were critical factors for determining residency.

Schneider also argued either address qualifies him to hold office.

A hearing officer and an attorney for the elections board said Schneider didn't intend to deceive voters by using the Highland Park address and should stay on the ballot.

The state board is expected to rule on the recommendation today.