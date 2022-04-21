Prospect Heights Parks seek community input April 27

The Prospect Heights Park District is seeking residents' input on planned upgrades to its pool and recreation center facilities at a community meeting on Wednesday, April 27. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

Prospect Heights Park District residents are invited to an in-person community meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, regarding potential facility renovations.

The meeting will take place at the Gary Morava Recreation Center, 110 W. Camp McDonald Road. A virtual option also will be available before the meeting to attend remotely.

Within the past few months, more than 700 residents responded to a survey regarding renovating or replacing both the pool and recreation center facilities and funding options.

Conceptual plans incorporating these projects will be shared with the community at the upcoming meeting and will continue to be refined. Please visit phparks.org/future-planning/ for survey results, the meeting link (the day before the meeting) and further details.

If you have suggestions or questions, email cferraro@phparks.org