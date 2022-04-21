Glenbard East student charged with disorderly conduct over disturbing drawing

A Glenbard East High School student has been charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly putting a threatening drawing in a teacher's file cabinet.

The drawing depicted a character holding a bloody knife, with blood seeping out of classrooms, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. It was captioned "school stabber Glenbard East 120 dead."

The 16-year-old suspect appeared at a detention hearing Thursday morning, where a judge released him to the custody of his mother, on home detention lockdown. His next court date is May 5.

The news release did not name the student. DuPage County juvenile court judges typically prohibit the publication of juvenile suspects' names.

The drawing was reported Wednesday.

"Any threat to the well-being of our students, teachers and school personnel will be taken very seriously," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. "Students have got to understand that school threats are no joking matter and can have a chilling effect not just on students, teachers and staff, but also on parents, siblings and the entire community."