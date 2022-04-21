Aurora man guilty of child sexual assault

An Aurora man was found guilty Thursday of sexually assaulting a child, according to a news release from the Kane County State's Attorney office.

Benigno Cruz, 36, of the 1200 block of Grove Street, was convicted by a jury of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, one count of criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Cruz's sentencing is set for June 24, when he will face a minimum of 21 years in prison. Cruz must register for life as a sexual offender in Illinois.

According to the news release, Cruz knew the victim -- a person under the age of 13 -- and committed the assaults between the fall of 2014 and the fall of 2018.

Cruz will remain in custody in Kane County jail, where he has been held on bond of $500,000 since his arrest.