Art and Market Aurora wraps up spring season

Art and Market Aurora is hosting its last spring market on Saturday. The Aurora Downtown group's indoor market features a variety of local vendors at Society 57, 100 S. River St.

The market, which features both food and artisan vendors, started its spring season in February and ran on the second and fourth Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

On Saturday, Art and Market Aurora will end its season hosting local vendors who offer handmade chocolate, candles, flowers, cookies, jewelry, baked goods, body oils, and more. In total, the spring markets hosted more than 40 local vendors.

"The market is a favorite of locals since it's the perfect setting to bring the community together. We feature the best of local makers, and it's a fun vibe walking in," said Marissa Amoni, manager of Aurora Downtown.

Visit auroradowntown.org.