'Another Sunrise' telling the story of a Holocaust survivor presented April 23 at Judson
Updated 4/21/2022 3:53 PM
Midwest Opera Theater and Judson University's Demoss Center for Worship in the Performing Arts on Saturday, April 23, will present "Another Sunrise" by Jake Heggie.
The one-woman opera is based on the life of poet, writer, and Holocaust survivor Krystyna Zywulska, who survived the Holocaust and imprisonment in Auschwitz.
It will begin at 7 p.m. in Thulin Auditorium in Thompson Hall, 1151 N. State St. in Elgin. Soprano Maria Kanyova will perform the 30-minute piece accompanied on piano by her husband Robert Kania, music department chair.
The performance is free. However, there will be an opportunity to give a charitable donation to World Vision for Ukrainian Child Relief after the performance.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.