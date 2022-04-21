'Another Sunrise' telling the story of a Holocaust survivor presented April 23 at Judson

Midwest Opera Theater and Judson University's Demoss Center for Worship in the Performing Arts on Saturday, April 23, will present "Another Sunrise" by Jake Heggie.

The one-woman opera is based on the life of poet, writer, and Holocaust survivor Krystyna Zywulska, who survived the Holocaust and imprisonment in Auschwitz.

It will begin at 7 p.m. in Thulin Auditorium in Thompson Hall, 1151 N. State St. in Elgin. Soprano Maria Kanyova will perform the 30-minute piece accompanied on piano by her husband Robert Kania, music department chair.

The performance is free. However, there will be an opportunity to give a charitable donation to World Vision for Ukrainian Child Relief after the performance.