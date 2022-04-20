SUV stolen from Buffalo Grove gas station

A vehicle was stolen from a gas station in Buffalo Grove, according to Buffalo Grove police.

At 5:06 a.m., Buffalo Grove police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at the Speedway gas station on 201 North Milwaukee Ave.

The vehicle is described as a black Acura MDX crossover SUV.

Authorities said that a worker at the gas station called police after noticing the vehicle was missing.

Security camera footage was captured from the Speedway, according to authorities.

The incident is still under investigation.