SUV stolen from Buffalo Grove gas station
Updated 4/20/2022 5:54 PM
A vehicle was stolen from a gas station in Buffalo Grove, according to Buffalo Grove police.
At 5:06 a.m., Buffalo Grove police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at the Speedway gas station on 201 North Milwaukee Ave.
The vehicle is described as a black Acura MDX crossover SUV.
Authorities said that a worker at the gas station called police after noticing the vehicle was missing.
Security camera footage was captured from the Speedway, according to authorities.
The incident is still under investigation.
