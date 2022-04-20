Feder: Susy Schultz appointed editor of Evanston RoundTable

Susy Schultz, the veteran Chicago journalist and former reporter for the Sun-Times, has been named editor of the Evanston RoundTable, the nonprofit digital news site serving the north suburban community.

Founded in 1998, the Evanston Roundtable was a twice-monthly newspaper until 2019. It converted to nonprofit status in 2020.

"We are delighted Susy is joining our team," Tracy Quattrocki, executive editor and president of the company, said in a statement. "She is an experienced journalist who also understands the ins and outs of nonprofits. And we are pleased that our news organization is growing, thanks to the support of this amazing community."

Schultz most recently was executive director of Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications, a post she held until last September.

Earlier she was president of the nonprofit Public Narrative (formerly Community Media Workshop), managing editor of the The Daily Journal in Kankakee, and associate publisher/editor of Chicago Parent magazine.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.