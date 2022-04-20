Driver in I-80 cattle crash faces drugged driving charge

Cattle were loose on Interstate 80, stopping eastbound lanes of traffic from Houbolt Road to Larkin Avenue in Joliet, after a truck crash on Tuesday. Courtesy of Michael Uylaki

The driver of a tractor-trailer who crashed on Interstate 80 near Joliet Tuesday, causing his payload of cattle to escape onto the highway, has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Illinois State Police said Bradley E. Pate, 51, of Virginia, also received citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.

Authorities said Pate suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash that occurred at about 3:30 p.m. in eastbound lanes of I-80 near Larkin Avenue.

He was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

State police officials said Pate was driving in the right lane when he veered off the road and struck a disabled tractor-trailer on the shoulder. The driver of the disabled tractor-trailer was uninjured in the crash.

The force of the crash caused Pate's tractor-trailer to veer back into traffic, striking a car driven by an 82-year-old Chicago woman who suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the crash, 16 of the 33 cattle being hauled by Pate were "thrown onto the interstate," state police officials said. Two had to be euthanized because of their injuries.

Local farmers assisted state police in rounding up the remaining cattle who were then transferred to another location for safekeeping.

Eastbound I-80 was closed until about 9:45 p.m., authorities said.