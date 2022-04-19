Thousands of plastic lunch containers gain second life as play toys for Lincolnshire school students
The Laura B. Sprague School in Lincolnshire has a big problem and it's getting bigger by the day.
Students at the school are fed a well-balanced meal through their lunch program, which is free to everyone this year. But after those meals are consumed, an unwanted surplus of food containers and lids are left behind.
Instead of throwing those containers into a landfill, which can take 450 years to decompose, teachers are working with students to find ways to recycle them and asking for the public's help and ideas to repurpose the waste.
Sue Vani, who teaches second grade, said her school alone will produce nearly 48,000 containers with lids because of the free lunch program. And it's the same situation at schools statewide.
"There is a massive overuse of single-use plastics and certain states are starting to ban them. And I hope that Illinois will follow suit," Vani said.
Anyone with ideas for what the school can do with its 48,000 containers should contact Vani at svani@d103.org.