Thousands of plastic lunch containers gain second life as play toys for Lincolnshire school students

Vivian Bencks, 8, a second-grader at Laura B. Sprague School in Lincolnshire, reacts as the wall she was building with her classmates out of 580 plastic lunch containers is blown over by the wind. "I think it helps to reuse things, maybe use them more than once. Hopefully, we can use them for more playful things or more needful things," Bencks said. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Vincent Volpe, 8, a second-grader at Laura B. Sprague School in Lincolnshire, plays with some of the 580 plastic lunch containers that one classroom has collected during the school year so far. The school's lunch program is open and free to everyone this year producing an unwanted surplus of the black containers with lids. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The Laura B. Sprague School in Lincolnshire has a big problem and it's getting bigger by the day.

Students at the school are fed a well-balanced meal through their lunch program, which is free to everyone this year. But after those meals are consumed, an unwanted surplus of food containers and lids are left behind.

Instead of throwing those containers into a landfill, which can take 450 years to decompose, teachers are working with students to find ways to recycle them and asking for the public's help and ideas to repurpose the waste.

Sue Vani, who teaches second grade, said her school alone will produce nearly 48,000 containers with lids because of the free lunch program. And it's the same situation at schools statewide.

"There is a massive overuse of single-use plastics and certain states are starting to ban them. And I hope that Illinois will follow suit," Vani said.

Anyone with ideas for what the school can do with its 48,000 containers should contact Vani at svani@d103.org.