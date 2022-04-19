Rail crossing at Route 59 in Barrington to close Saturday for repairs
Updated 4/19/2022 11:40 AM
Hough Street (Route 59) north of James Street in Barrington will be closed, weather permitting, for six days beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The closure is required for repairs to the Canadian National Railroad crossing.
A detour will direct drivers to County Line Road/Main Street, Hart Road and Northwest Highway (Route 14). The work is expected to be complete by 6 p.m. Friday, April 29.
Visit http://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/ for road and traffic conditions and other information.
