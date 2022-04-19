Rail crossing at Route 59 in Barrington to close Saturday for repairs

Hough Street (Route 59) north of James Street in Barrington will be closed, weather permitting, for six days beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The closure is required for repairs to the Canadian National Railroad crossing.

A detour will direct drivers to County Line Road/Main Street, Hart Road and Northwest Highway (Route 14). The work is expected to be complete by 6 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Visit http://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/ for road and traffic conditions and other information.