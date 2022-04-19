Loose cattle shut down I-80 in Joliet
Updated 4/19/2022 8:18 PM
Cattle escaped onto Interstate 80 after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Joliet, forcing the road's closure, police said.
A semitrailer carrying cattle crashed into the back of another semi shortly after 3:30 p.m. between Houbolt Road and Larkin Avenue, said Joliet Fire Chief Greg Blaskey.
"There were deceased cattle in the roadway and live cattle roaming I-80," Blaskey said.
State troopers and Joliet police officers were "working to corral the remaining cattle," he said.
That was taking some time and snarled I-80 traffic, according to the state police.
The driver of the cattle hauler was taken to Ascencion Saint Joseph -- Joliet hospital, Blaskey said
The state police said the truck driver's injuries were "life-threatening."
