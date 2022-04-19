Loose cattle shut down I-80 in Joliet

Cattle were loose on Interstate 80, stopping eastbound lanes of traffic from Houbolt Road to Larkin Avenue in Joliet, after a truck crash on Tuesday. Courtesy of Michael Uylaki

Cattle escaped onto Interstate 80 after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Joliet, forcing the road's closure, police said.

A semitrailer carrying cattle crashed into the back of another semi shortly after 3:30 p.m. between Houbolt Road and Larkin Avenue, said Joliet Fire Chief Greg Blaskey.

"There were deceased cattle in the roadway and live cattle roaming I-80," Blaskey said.

State troopers and Joliet police officers were "working to corral the remaining cattle," he said.

That was taking some time and snarled I-80 traffic, according to the state police.

The driver of the cattle hauler was taken to Ascencion Saint Joseph -- Joliet hospital, Blaskey said

The state police said the truck driver's injuries were "life-threatening."