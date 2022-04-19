Feder: Another big victory for V103, and WBEZ falls behind WBBM Newsradio

WVAZ 102.7-FM, or V103, got itself another ratings victory in March.

Last month's rise to the top of the ratings proved short-lived for Chicago Public Media news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM, which fell from a tie for first place to third in the Nielsen Audio survey released Tuesday.

Alone at the top this time was iHeartMedia R&B WVAZ 102.7-FM, marking its 71st ratings victory since the iHeartMedia R&B powerhouse debuted in 1988. Audacy all-news combo WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM finished second.

"The key to V103's success is our consistency," said Derrick Brown, vice president of programming for the Chicago region of iHeartMedia. "When it comes to our music and content, V103's listeners aren't shy about letting us know what they want, and we strive daily to exceed their expectations.

