Elgin man dies in two-car crash in Hoffman Estates; three others injured

A 23-year-old Elgin man died Monday after a two-vehicle collision at Golf and Sutton roads in Hoffman Estates, police said Tuesday.

The man's passenger and both occupants of the other vehicle were injured, but released from hospitals after treatment, authorities said.

The collision between a silver Lexus and the blue BMW the Elgin man was driving was reported at about 2:43 p.m. and remains under investigation by Hoffman Estates police.

The driver and passenger of the Lexus, as well as the BMW's passenger, were taken from the crash scene to Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and released a short time later, police said.

The BMW's driver was taken to Ascension Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he later died. Police did not disclose his identity Tuesday.

