Arlington Heights man charged with sexual assault and abuse of child

An Arlington Heights man is charged with two sex crimes involving a child younger than 13, police said Tuesday.

Eric L. Weber, 39, faces charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was arrested April 7 at a residence on the 1000 block of East Olive Street and released after posting the required 10% of his $125,000 bail set by a judge.

The charges stem from allegations that date back to 2016 but only recently were brought to the attention of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, then referred to the Arlington Heights Police Department, according to police Cmdr. Peter Milutinovic.

Milutinovic said the suspect had a "position of trust" over the minor.

He added that the suspect does not have any known prior arrests on similar charges.

Weber is due back in court April 29.