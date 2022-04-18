Traffic alert: Hoffman Estates intersection shut down after crash
Updated 4/18/2022 4:27 PM
Hoffman Estates police have shut down the intersection of Sutton and Golf roads in response to a crash.
Authorities said all traffic is being diverted from the area, and they asked the public to avoid the intersection.
More updates on the crash will be released later, according to police.
