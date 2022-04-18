St. Charles school district picks next leader
Updated 4/18/2022 10:35 PM
St. Charles Unit District 303 announced Monday evening that Paul Gordon will become the district's new superintendent.
According to a news release from the district, the school board unanimously approved a three-year contract for Gordon, who will take over July 1 for Jason Pearson, who is leaving to become superintendent of Northbrook District 28.
Gordon has served as superintendent of the Wenatchee School District in Wenatchee, Washington since 2019, and before that was superintendent of Glen Ellyn School District 41 for six years.
