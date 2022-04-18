 

Four injured in Hoffman Estates crash

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 4/18/2022 9:53 PM

Hoffman Estates police temporarily shut down the intersection of Sutton and Golf roads in response to a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Authorities said there were two people in each vehicle, and all four were taken to the hospital with injuries.

 

The road was back open by 8:15 p.m.

More updates on the crash will be released later, according to police.

