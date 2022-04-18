Feder: Q101 comes home to Cumulus Media's WKQX

For nearly 30 years, Chicago radio listeners knew WKQX 101.1-FM by its familiar branding as Q101. Now the Cumulus Media alternative rock station is about to call itself that again.

"Chicago's Alternative Q101 is back home at its rightful place on the 101.1 frequency," Marv Nyren, vice president and market manager of Cumulus Chicago, announced in an email to staffers Friday. "This is truly GREAT news for us in Chicago."

Nyren said it took four years to reach a deal with Matt Dubiel, the suburban radio entrepreneur who bought the rights to the Q101 brand from previous owner Merlin Media in 2011 and launched an alternative website at q101.com.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In the latest Nielsen Audio survey, 101.1 WKQX ranked 21st overall with a 1.9 percent share and cumulative weekly audience of 648,700.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.