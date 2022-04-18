Elgin man killed Saturday in Plank Road crash

A 26-year-old Elgin man died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Plank Road in unincorporated Plato Township.

The Kane County sheriff's office said Monday in a news release that it is investigating the crash that killed Stephen V. Holguin. The release was delayed as authorities notified the next of kin.

The sheriff's office said Holguin was driving alone around 6 a.m. in a 2008 Volvo S80 and traveling east on Plank Road near Marshall Road when the car left the south side of the road and struck an embankment. The Volvo rolled over, and Holguin was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities don't yet know why the vehicle left the road. Sheriff's detectives and members of the Kane County Drone Team are continuing the investigation into the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash.