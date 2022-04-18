Driver critically injured in Aurora crash
Updated 4/18/2022 6:29 PM
A driver has been hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into a tree in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.
About 4:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Walcott Road. The street in that area has been shut down for the crash investigation, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates at dailyherald.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.