Downers Grove gas station robbed Sunday
Updated 4/18/2022 2:19 PM
The Casey's Mobil gas station at 2181 W. 63rd St., Downers Grove, was robbed around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Downers Grove police.
The suspect displayed a handgun and fled on foot. No one was injured. The suspect is described as a Black man, about 6 feet 1 inch tall, medium build, 35 to 45 years of age. He wore white boots, a dark-colored jacket with tan fur around the hood, and a black fabric mask covering most of his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 434-5600.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.