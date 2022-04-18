Bartlett Police resume annual open house April 24

The Bartlett Police Department will host its free annual open house from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 24.

This fun-filled family event is being held in conjunction with the Bartlett Lions Club Pancake Breakfast inside the Bartlett Fire Barn, 218 S. Main St. Visit bartlettlions.org for the cost and more information.

The event gives residents an opportunity interact with members of the Bartlett Police Department, tour the police station, sit inside one of the new squad cars, and enjoy police displays and demonstrations.

Some of the planned highlights include the flag-raising ceremony at 9 a.m., a Maverick meet & greet, community information tables, free balloons, identi-kits, face painting, a kid's craft table, build-it kits, DUI goggles and vehicle displays.

This will be the police department's first open house in its new facility, after not being able to host the event during the past few years due to building construction and COVID-19 restrictions.