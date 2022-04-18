Arlington Heights environmental panel surveying residents
Updated 4/18/2022 5:31 PM
The Arlington Heights Environmental Commission is seeking feedback from the community regarding what environmental issues are most important to residents.
The information collected will help inform the commission's goals.
Residents can take the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/M9RTVYP.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.