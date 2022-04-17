O'Hare's elevated trains set for round-the-clock return Monday

O'Hare International Airport's elevated trains system will resume 24/7 service for the first time in more than three years Monday. The round-the-clock return follows completion of a rebuild project that cost more than $350 million. Daily Herald File Photo

After a limited return in the fall from a nearly three-year hiatus, the Airport Transit System at O'Hare International Airport will resume round-the-clock service starting at 5 a.m. Monday, the Chicago Department of Aviation announced Sunday.

The service, closed since January 2019 for a rebuild, features elevated rail cars circulating between airport terminals, remote parking, the rental car center, the Kiss 'n' Fly location, several Pace routes and a Metra station.

Each three-car train carries up to 147 passengers, with service operating every three minutes on a 3-mile loop.

A $310 million rebuild initially was approved in 2015, with plans for substantial completion by December 2018. But in spring 2018, the contract was upped by $23 million and its projected completion date moved back to September 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused further slowdowns, when travel restrictions with Canada prevented key personnel from visiting the site and factory closures delaying the arrival of necessary parts, the Department of Aviation said in 2020.

In late 2020, officials approved a cost hike of $20.6 million -- for a total of nearly $355 million.

Service updates for the ATS can be found at flychicago.com/ats.