Facing rising costs, supply issues, The Burger Shop closes St. Charles location

Citing supply chain problems and rising food costs, the owner of the The Burger Shop in St. Charles decided to close the restaurant this month. Eric Schelkopf/Shaw Local News Network

The Burger Shop in St. Charles closed earlier this month, with its owner citing ongoing supply chain problems and rising food costs that have plagued businesses throughout the country over the past year.

Owner Marshall McCarty opened the restaurant in the Foxfield Commons shopping center on the city's east side in late 2020.

"We started running into some major cost issues," McCarty said. "All these things that are happening in our economy right now have really hit businesses of that size and that nature pretty hard.

"Last summer, it took me like three months to get Miracle Whip at one point," he added. "Burger costs went really high last summer. They came down quite a bit over the winter. The volatility in all these things is pretty extraordinary."

McCarty noted he was paying about $42 per case of french fries when The Burger Shop first opened.

"We are currently purchasing french fries at $56 per case," he said. 'We have only raised prices once this year. Last year, we had a slight increase in the summer when burger prices were very high. But we have yet to really claw back some of those costs and loss of profit margin. As a small business, we try to absorb as much of that as we can."

St. Charles was The Burger Shop's second location. McCarty opened The Burger Shop at 17 N. 4th St. in Geneva in April 2020, and The Walrus Room, 415 W. State St. #105 in Geneva, in 2018. Both restaurants remain open, and McCarty serves as the The Walrus Room's executive chef.

McCarty recently expanded The Walrus Room, and plans to open a cocktail lounge and wine bar in the space that had previously housed Galena Cellars' tasting room at 477 S. 3rd St. Suite 100 in downtown Geneva. The tasting room closed in February.

"It is a fun project that we're really excited to bring to Third Street in Geneva," he said. "We're going to have a nice high-end craft cocktail program and then a nice and substantial wine list. Galena Cellars was there for 18 years. They did a great job with wine and they have a great patio there. We want to continue a great wine program in that space."