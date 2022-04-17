Downers Grove parking deck to close for maintenance

Downers Grove has announced the temporary closure of its downtown parking deck for cleaning and maintenance.

The structure around 5159 Mochel Drive will not be accessible from approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, through 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

For those planning to park in downtown Downers Grove, the village advises commuters, shoppers and workers to consider alternatives by visiting downers.us/res/parking-and-transportation.