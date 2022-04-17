Downers Grove parking deck to close for maintenance
Updated 4/17/2022 5:01 PM
Downers Grove has announced the temporary closure of its downtown parking deck for cleaning and maintenance.
The structure around 5159 Mochel Drive will not be accessible from approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, through 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
For those planning to park in downtown Downers Grove, the village advises commuters, shoppers and workers to consider alternatives by visiting downers.us/res/parking-and-transportation.
