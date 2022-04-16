 

Victim identified in West Dundee fitness center shooting

  • Police investigate a shooting in the parking lot of Esporta Fitness on the 400 block of North 8th Street in West Dundee Wednesday evening. The man killed has been identified as Sherron Sharpe.

    Police investigate a shooting in the parking lot of Esporta Fitness on the 400 block of North 8th Street in West Dundee Wednesday evening. The man killed has been identified as Sherron Sharpe. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Kane County authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a West Dundee fitness center on Wednesday.

The victim is 36-year-old Sherron Sharpe, the Kane County coroner's office reported Saturday. Officials did not give Sharpe's hometown, but online records indicate previous addresses included Gilberts and Poplar Grove.

 

No one else was injured in the assault at 5:30 p.m. outside Esporta Fitness, located in an outlot of Spring Hill Mall along Route 31.

West Dundee police on Thursday said the public was not in danger, characterizing the shooting as "targeted" and not a random act of violence.

Two people of interest were being questioned as of last week.

Daily Herald staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.

