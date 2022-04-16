Suburban Skyview: Workers prepare the Super Cyclone Roller Coaster at Santa's Village for the new season.

Workers place multicolored roller coaster cars on the tracks as they prepare for the upcoming season at Santa's Village in East Dundee. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Nobody under the height of 48 inches may read this story without being accompanied by an adult at least 56 inches tall.

The Super Cyclone Roller Coaster at Santa's Village Azoosment & Water Park in East Dundee is coming out of hibernation for the winter. Workers recently hoisted its 700-pound cars on the track, signaling opening day is coming soon.

The park will open May 8. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

The coaster made its debut during the 2017 season. It was built by Interpark Amusements out of Italy and has been a fan favorite ever since.

The original Santa's Village opened in 1959 but closed in 2005. Six years later, it reopened under a new owner after an extensive rehabilitation.

The buildings were modeled based on what an average child might imagine Santa's Village would look like. The rides include the Xtreme Elevation, which drops you 15 stories in three seconds, the Tri-nado -- perhaps not the best after a big lunch -- and the Blizzard, a pendulum that swings 40 feet in the air while spinning riders.

If you get tired of the rides and want to take a break, the petting zoo features more than 200 exotic and farm animals.

