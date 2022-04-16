 

Lake County sheriff's detectives seeking 18-year-old in child pornography case

  • Giovany Arias

    Giovany Arias Courtesy Lake County Sheriff's Office

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Posted4/16/2022 3:25 PM

Lake County Sheriff's Office detectives are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Wadsworth 18-year-old in connection with a child pornography investigation.

A Lake County judge issued a search warrant Wednesday for Giovany S. Arias, of the 38000 block of North Bayonne Avenue, on three counts of possession of child pornography.

 

"Arias and his family are aware he is wanted, however, Arias is attempting to avoid apprehension," officials said in a statement.

On Tuesday, detectives with the sheriff's Cybercrimes Unit looking into suspected sharing of child pornography executed a search warrant at Arias' residence.

A forensic examination of electronic devices owned by Arias showed multiple videos of girls younger than age 13 engaged in sexual acts with adult males, authorities said. He did not appear to have recorded any of the videos himself.

Bond on the search warrant was set at $350,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (837) 377-4413.

0 Comments
