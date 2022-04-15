Why South Barrington board delayed vote on plan for gated community

The proposed annexation of mostly undeveloped land on Palatine Road east of Barrington Road could pave the way for the construction of a new gated community in South Barrington.

But the deal hasn't been inked yet. Village officials want more information from the would-be developers and the town's plan commission.

South Barrington-based Vintage Luxury Homes wants to build the development on the south side of Palatine Road near Poplar Creek. That's near the village's northeast border between the Inverness Ridge subdivision, which is west of the site and actually is in Inverness, and the Cotswold Manor subdivision in South Barrington.

It would be called Sundance of South Barrington.

The 74-acre development would consist of 65 custom homes, according to a description of the project on the village's website. The houses would be between 3,000 square feet and 5,500 square feet and cost at least $1.3 million each, Mayor Paula McCombie said.

Swimming pools, a fitness center, athletic courts and an area for outdoor events are planned, too, documents indicate.

A large house and horse barns that stand on the land now would be razed, McCombie said.

McCombie talked enthusiastically about the property's bucolic setting, especially its rolling hills.

"It's really gorgeous," she said.

Following a public hearing before the plan commission on Wednesday night, the village board was to consider annexing the site and giving the developers a green light to move forward with their plans.

Instead, the board kicked the proposal back to the plan commission because officials want more information about site engineering and other elements of the plan.

If the project progresses, the developers hope to break ground this summer, documents show.