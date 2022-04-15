Two teens reported missing in Aurora

Aurora police are enlisting the public's help in locating two missing teens.

In a Facebook post Friday night, the department said it was looking for Zashawn Jefferson, 16, who is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing around 200 pounds. No other details were available.

In another social media post about an hour later, police said 16-year-old Chris Diaz Portillo was missing. He was last seen on the 300 block of East New York Street wearing black jeans, black T-shirt and black shoes. Chris is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, police said.

If you have information about either boy, call police at (630) 256-5900 or dial 911.