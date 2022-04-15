Report: Glen Ellyn man faces murder charge after Chicago shooting

A Glen Ellyn man is due in bond court today after he was charged with murder stemming from a shooting last month in Chicago that killed one man and injured another, WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM is reporting.

Police told WBBM that 46-year-old Pretice Phillips was arrested Thursday and charged with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Kevin Change March 17 in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

According to the report, Phillips opened fire on Change and a second man on the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue, striking Change in the side.

Change was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

The other man suffered a graze wound and refused treatment, police told WBBM.