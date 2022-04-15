Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce primed for Volunteer Week

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging community members to participate in Volunteer Week, which starts Monday.

In partnership with Giving DuPage, the NACC will hold its second annual event through April 24 to motivate 2,000 Naperville volunteers to donate 14,000 hours to nonprofit organizations.

The NACC worked with more than 100 chamber member nonprofits to organize their needs in an online system called the Giving DuPage Volunteer Portal. The system allows community members to sign up for volunteer activities.

For more information about Volunteer Week, community members can visit naperville.net/your-region/nacc-volunteer-week/.