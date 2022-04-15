Lincolnshire police seek help finding man they say hit officer with car

An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael J. Ockermann, 32, who is accused of striking a Lincolnshire police officer with his car Thursday. Courtesy of Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire police are enlisting the public's help in tracking down the man investigators believe struck one of their officers while driving recklessly on Milwaukee Avenue near Aptakisic Road on Thursday.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant Michael J. Ockermann, 32.

Ockermann, who according to police has no permanent address, was last seen in the Burlington, Wisconsin area, Lincolnshire police Cmdr. Kim Covelli said Friday afternoon. Ockermann is charged with felony aggravated battery, and a Lake County judge set his bail at $350,000.

Police said Thursday that a man was driving in circles across all lanes of Milwaukee Ave. An officer tried to block northbound traffic on Milwaukee Avenue to keep other drivers safe, but she was struck by the reckless driver after exiting her squad car, Covelli said.

The officer was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, treated and released.

After hitting the officer, the man drove away. Officers initially sped after him but stopped the chase when it posed too much of a danger to the public, Covelli said.

Ockermann was described by police as being around 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds. He is white and has blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on Ockermann's whereabouts should call the Lincolnshire Police Department at (847) 553-9900.