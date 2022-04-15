Construction starts Saturday for 111th Street railroad crossing in Naperville

Construction is set to begin Saturday on the 111th Street railroad crossing in Naperville.

Pending inclement weather, the work by the Wisconsin Central/Canadian National Railroad is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday evening. Due to the extent of the work, the crossing will be closed during construction.

A detour will be in place, which will direct motorists to 248th Avenue, 119th Street and U.S. Route 30.

To sign up for updates at Naper Notify, the city's notification system, residents should visit napernotify.com.