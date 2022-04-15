ComEd wants to add $2.20 a month to your bill to pay for clean energy transition

ComEd has filed a request with state regulators to increase residential electricity rates by $2.20 a month to offset costs of transitioning to 100% clean energy.

If approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission, the $199 million in increased delivery fees would go into effect at the start of 2023, a company news release stated.

"As we bring more renewable energy like wind and solar onto the power grid to support the state's ambitious clean energy goals, we must enhance our infrastructure to safely integrate these resources and ensure the more than 9 million people we serve can continue to count on reliable and affordable energy," CEO Gil Quiniones said.

The energy giant is seeking the rate hike despite already hitting customers with one to the tune of 45 cents extra a month earlier this year that was intended to generate an additional $100 million and being embroiled in a bribery scandal that ended the political career of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Nonresidential customers covered nearly 70% of the most recent rate hike, according to a Crain's Business analysis at the time.

ComEd filed the request today, according to the release.

ComEd officials note that the average customer's electricity billion February was $89.49, slightly less than what it was in January 2015. However, both months are low-energy usage months.

Company officials said the additional revenue would allow ComEd to expand solar energy investments and spur economic growth with new jobs.

It's unclear when state regulators would take up the issue.