Arlington Heights legislators host town hall meetings
Updated 4/15/2022 2:34 PM
Two Arlington Heights legislators will discuss the spring session in a series of town hall meetings starting Monday.
State Rep. Mark Walker and state Sen. Ann Gillespie will meet with constituents at 7 p.m. Monday in the Hendrickson Room of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library.
The Arlington Heights Democrats have scheduled subsequent town hall meetings at 7 p.m. May 10 at the Mount Prospect Public Library, and at 7 p.m. May 19 at the Prospect Heights Public Library.
