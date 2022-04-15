Arlington Heights legislators host town hall meetings

Two Arlington Heights legislators will discuss the spring session in a series of town hall meetings starting Monday.

State Rep. Mark Walker and state Sen. Ann Gillespie will meet with constituents at 7 p.m. Monday in the Hendrickson Room of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library.

The Arlington Heights Democrats have scheduled subsequent town hall meetings at 7 p.m. May 10 at the Mount Prospect Public Library, and at 7 p.m. May 19 at the Prospect Heights Public Library.